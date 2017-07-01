Find that geeky special someone.

Cuddli, a dating app for geeks.

It’s the fastest and safest way for geeks to meet new people. Plan fun dates in great public places. It’s free, because we love you. Click here to learn more!

Download now for Android  Download now for iOS

Express your personality

Don’t write a book. Just pick icons to show others what you love.

Faster matches

No more being left in limbo. On Cuddli, you have to answer when someone wants to meet you.

 

Let’s Dance!

Check out who is on the dance floor. Just dance with your phone. We’ll match you with a partner!

Explore the city together

Cuddli helps you find the best places to meet. Schedule fun dates in public places.

Better chat experience

Send stickers, pictures and emojis. Cuddli makes chatting fun.

Built for Safety

No unwanted messages or pictures. Designed by security experts, Cuddli puts you in control.

What is Cuddli?

Meet someone who really understands you. It’s great to be a geek, but it’s hard to meet people like ourselves. That’s why we created Cuddli. It’s the best way for geeks to safely meet and explore the city. Chat with pictures, stickers and emojis. Play fun games to meet new people. And best of all, it’s free!

 

Screenshot-ios-1Screenshot-ios-2Screenshot-ios-3Screenshot-ios-4Screenshot-ios-5

Company

At Cuddli, we create joy by making people's lives more fun.

At Cuddli, our mission is to create joy by making people’s lives more fun. It’s the most important thing we do. Unlike many companies, we’re not run by business guys who don’t understand technology. Our founders all have experience building software at Microsoft, NBC Universal, and Verizon. We all have technical backgrounds (covering IT operations, information security, software development and design), international experience, and experience working in both large and small companies. We believe in hiring smart people and getting out of the way so they can do their best work.

 

Cuddli is designed in California and built in Croatia. All software development is done at our Zagreb office. We’re always looking for great people – want to join our team?

 

Our company is built on a foundation of values. These are ours:

  • Everything we do starts and ends with people.
  • We always consider our users first.
  • We are all team players.
  • We are humble and self-critical.
  • We communicate openly and honestly.
  • We solve problems, not create them.
  • We deliver on our promises.

 

Founders: @TProphet, @SteveTauber, @Pinguino

Press

For media inquiries, contact press@cuddli.com

 

Check out our press kit here!

 

Cuddli is the only geek dating app that is made by real geeks for the geek community. It’s the fastest way to meet geeks for dates in safe public places. It was created by gamers, comic book artists, and geeks. Our founders are all from geek communities and we really care about getting things right. We know what geeks really like, and you’ll find it in our app. Our app was designed from the ground up to be free, not freemium. We don’t make money by charging our users for the service. There really aren’t any tricks, we promise!

 

Other apps that charge subscription fees have a financial incentive to keep you from meeting. We don’t. Everything about the design of Cuddli is about helping you meet local geeks for geek dating in the real world as quickly as possible. You won’t find anything faster. Cuddli doesn’t stop with introduction and messaging. We help you find the best geek places in hundreds of cities worldwide. Normal is boring, so we help you plan the best geek dating experiences for perfect geek dates.

 

Cuddli is designed to promote a safe and fun community. It’s safer than meeting offline! You must link your social media account and provide a clear photo of your face. And we give you plenty of control. Nobody can send you messages before you agree to match. You can easily hide people you don’t want to see. And with thousands of the best date spots in hundreds of cities worldwide, we make it easy to schedule fun dates in a safe public place. Using Cuddli doesn’t feel like work. Enjoy stickers and pictures in your conversations along with the easiest photo sharing of any dating app.

 

Find geek love. On Cuddli, you’re more than just a swipe.

Email Us | Privacy Policy | TOS
© 2017 Cuddli, Inc. Powered by dataspindle.