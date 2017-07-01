For media inquiries, contact press@cuddli.com
Cuddli is the only geek dating app that is made by real geeks for the geek community. It’s the fastest way to meet geeks for dates in safe public places. It was created by gamers, comic book artists, and geeks. Our founders are all from geek communities and we really care about getting things right. We know what geeks really like, and you’ll find it in our app. Our app was designed from the ground up to be free, not freemium. We don’t make money by charging our users for the service. There really aren’t any tricks, we promise!
Other apps that charge subscription fees have a financial incentive to keep you from meeting. We don’t. Everything about the design of Cuddli is about helping you meet local geeks for geek dating in the real world as quickly as possible. You won’t find anything faster. Cuddli doesn’t stop with introduction and messaging. We help you find the best geek places in hundreds of cities worldwide. Normal is boring, so we help you plan the best geek dating experiences for perfect geek dates.
Cuddli is designed to promote a safe and fun community. It’s safer than meeting offline! You must link your social media account and provide a clear photo of your face. And we give you plenty of control. Nobody can send you messages before you agree to match. You can easily hide people you don’t want to see. And with thousands of the best date spots in hundreds of cities worldwide, we make it easy to schedule fun dates in a safe public place. Using Cuddli doesn’t feel like work. Enjoy stickers and pictures in your conversations along with the easiest photo sharing of any dating app.
Find geek love. On Cuddli, you’re more than just a swipe.